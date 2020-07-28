‘The Masked Singer’ Enters Emmy Reality Race, Scores First Major Nod For Fox Alternative Entertainment

The Masked Singer has crashed the Emmy reality race, the first Fox show in this category since So You Think You Can Dance in 2015.

The mystery singing competition will go up against last year’s winner RuPaul’s Drag Race, Nailed It!, which broke through last year, Top Chef and The Voice.

The category was down to five nominations rather than six as a result of the Emmy rule changes, a move that also hit categories such as sketch and late-night.

American Ninja Warrior missed out, having been nominated for the last three years, while regular winner The Amazing Race was not eligible this year due to its move in the CBS schedule.

The Masked Singer’s nomination is also Fox Alternative Entertainment’s first major Emmy nomination with the in-house unit of the broadcaster having taken over production from Endemol Shine North America.

The adaptation of the Korean format had two seasons airing during the Emmy availability window.

Exec producer Craig Plestis said that he was “elated” for the show’s family. “We’re so proud to make a show that brings joy to so many people, and this morning’s nomination is just icing on our bright, colorful, furry & feathery singing cake. Thank you to the TV Academy and to our fans, this is such an incredible boost as we put the final touches on this season’s new costumes! Thank you, thank you – as we say on The Masked Singer, protect your identity and your health so please keep your mask on.”

It comes as a number of big reality series including Fox’s Lego Masters, ABC’s Holey Moley and Amazon’s Making The Cut, missed out on nominations in the program category.