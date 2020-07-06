‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Amy Sherman-Palladino & Daniel Palladino On Season 3’s Fascinating Rhythm & Midge’s Season 4 Crossroads – Crew Call Podcast

Spoiler Alert: The following podcast contains spoilers about season 3 of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amy Sherman-Palladino on the set of ‘Maisel’ season 3. Amazon

The one motif that rings throughout season 3 of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is that the production literally struck up the band. From the first episode’s massive USO show, to a Latin Miami dance slow dance, to a swimming pool ballet that Midge wrecks, and all the Shy Baldwin love songs in between, season 3 was a wall-to-wall musical.

“We wanted Midge in season 3 to be be swept up; a huge observer of a big hot young star’s journey,” the series EP/director and writer Dan Palladino tells Deadline’s Crew Call.

“We wanted her to see fame,” adds creator/EP/director/writer Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Related Story Amazon Shares Pass $3,000, Joining Other Tech Stocks Hitting Record Highs

“…And the effects of fame,” says Dan Palladino.

Season 3 in particular, “allowed us to indulge in our inner MGM, Gene Kelly, Arthur Freed moments; everything in the show goes through Midge’s point of view,” says Amy Sherman Palladino.

Listen to our conversation with the duo here:

But with great success, comes failure as well. Midge (Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan) quickly becomes a sensation opening for Shy Baldwin and going on a road tour that takes her to Las Vegas and Miami, however, she together with her manager Susie (two-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein) find themselves down and out on an airport tarmac, with harsh lessons learned: Midge having joked too far about Shy in her Apollo Theater set, and Susie having wasted away a chuck of Midge’s earnings.

“We always had in mind what a show business friendship means and that is nothing” explains Dan Palladino about what Midge experiences.

“She went in trusting, feeling she had a safe harbor (in Shy). Everyone who has worked in this business as a creative has discovered the hard lesson that one day, they aren’t real friendships. You can be friendly with people and have true friends, but don’t confuse the two — because it’s still a cutthroat business. It’s run by money, it’s run by ego, and she ran into this problem with Shy,” says Dan.

Deadline

The duo hope that season 4 will go into production by August in New York, and we also talk with them how the new COVID-19 production standards will impact the highly stylized show.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won 16 Emmys during its two season run including Outstanding Comedy Series.