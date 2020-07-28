‘The Mandalorian’: ‘Star Wars’ Series Breaks Disney+ Into Emmys With 15 Noms Including Surprise Best Drama Nod

Disney+’s flagship streaming series wowed this morning, with a surprise best drama Primetime Emmy nomination this morning out of a stellar 15, technically repping the first Emmy nominations for a Star Wars live-action IP since the 1985 ABC movie Ewoks: The Battle for Endor which was then nominated for three Emmys –Outstanding Children’s Programming, Sound Mixing for a miniseries or a special, outstanding special VFX; the latter.

The Mandalorian scored noms for Best Drama, Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance, Production Design for Narrative Program (half-hour), Cinematography for Single Camera (half hour), Fantasy/sci-fi costumes, 3 single-camera Picture editing for a drama series, Prosthetic make-up, music composition, a guest actor in a drama series nod for Giancarlo Esposito, 2 sound-editing in a comedy/drama half hour series, outstanding special vfx, and stunt coordination for a drama series, limited series or movie.

Overall, Disney+ as a network counts 19 nominations this morning, 15 coming from Mandalorian.

Yes, fans, Star Wars has been recognized with multiple Emmy noms in recent history for its animated fare (i.e. Star Wars: Resistance being nominated last year in the Outstanding Children’s Program category, Star Wars: Rebels earning four primetime noms for series music composition, children’s program, sound-editing for animated half-hour drama/comedy in 2018 and a children’s program nod again in 2017) as well as its short form variety content (The Star Wars Show scoring a 2017 nom).

But this is the first Emmy noms for a Star Wars live-action fiction series since the Ewok movies. The 1984 Ewok Adventure ABC movie was also nominated for Outstanding Children’s Program and Special VFX, taking home a trophy for the latter.

Season 2, which was already shot pre-COVID, drops this falls on Disney+. Reportedly, Rosario Dawson will make an appearance as the fan-favorite character of Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi apprentice and foil of Anakin Skywalker’s from the animated TV series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels.