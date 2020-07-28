‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Loses Out In Late-Night Emmy Race Due To Rules Shake-Up

James Corden was the late-night victim of the Emmys’ rule change as CBS’ The Late Late Show missed out on a nomination in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category.

The nominations in this category included 2019’s winner Last Week Tonight, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series category has previously featured six nominations but the rule changes mean that shows with between 20 and 80 submissions are down to five nominations.

Corden’s show has been nominated for the last four years, the same period that HBO’s Last Week Tonight has won every time. It’s evidently Oliver’s to lose again.

Other disappointments in this category include Late Night With Seth Meyers, which was picking up steam in the Emmy conversation thanks to his booming A Closer Look segments and Amber Ruffin’s performances around the Black Lives Matters protests. The NBC show did, however, pick up a nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon also missed out on a nomination. The NBC series, which was last nominated in this category in 2016, was the first late-night show to return to the studio last week.

There was also no luck for new entrants such as Showtime’s Desus & Mero or Netflix’s Patriot Act as Emmy voters once again stuck to who they know.

Last Week Tonight scored a total of nine nominations across categories, while The Daily Show with Trevor Noah scored five nominations, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee picked up two nods, Jimmy Kimmel Live! got three noms and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert got three noms.