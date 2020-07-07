‘The Last Kingdom’ Renewed For Season 5 By Netflix

Netflix has commissioned a fifth season of The Last Kingdom, its adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s best-selling The Saxon Stories novels.

Made by Carnival Films, the Downton Abbey producer that is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, Season 5 will be based on Cornwell’s ninth and tenth novels: The Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer.

The 10-part series will continue to follow the adventures of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), a warrior born a Saxon but raised as a Dane, in ninth and tenth-century England.

Charged with training King Edward’s first-born son Aethelstan as a warrior, Uhtred’s ambition will have an even higher purpose. But to achieve this destiny, Uhtred will have to face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss.

Executive producer Nigel Marchant said: “We are really proud of The Last Kingdom, which continues to entertain audiences all over the world. We had such a tremendous response to the last season, so are thrilled to be bringing it back for season five on Netflix.”

The Last Kingdom is written by Martha Hillier and executive produced by Gareth Neame, Marchant and Jessica Pope. The renewal follows Season 4 premiering earlier this year. The drama started life on BBC Two before Netflix became its home in 2018.