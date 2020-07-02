‘The Kominsky Method’ Renewed For Third & Final Season At Netflix

The adventures of Michael Douglas’ Sandy Kominsky and Alan Arkin’s Norman Newlander will be coming to an end in a third and final season of The Kominsky Method at Netflix.

The streamer has renewed Chuck Lorre’s half-hour comedy for one last season – although the digital platform has not confirmed how many episodes it will be.

The second season premiered in October 2019. It’s not clear when production will start, but obviously it will be once filming can safely resume, particularly given Arkin and Douglas’ age puts them in the at-risk category in terms of COVID-19.

The Kominsky Method follows Douglas as Sandy Kominsk, an aging former actor-turned-acting coach and his agent and friend Norman Newlander (Arkin). In season two, they continue to navigate their later years in LA with new challenges – Kominsky deals with health issues as well as his daughter’s new boyfriend, played by Paul Reiser, while Newlander gets together with an old flame, by played Jane Seymour Nancy Travis and Lisa Edelstein also star.

Lorre, Al Higgins and Michael Douglas are executive produce and the series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Lorre said, “The Kominsky Method has been a true passion project for me and it’s been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics. I’m excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter.”

Speaking to Deadline recently, Douglas, who won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, said that he was “philosophical” about three and a half months of lockdown. “It’s all going to be ok, whenever it’s going to be, I’m just blessed and fortunate to be working with good material. This is where I like being old enough to appreciate it.”