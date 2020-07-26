Netflix Puts Liplock On Vince Marcello-Directed ‘Kissing Booth 3;’ Pic Is Already Shot With Original Cast Back

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix on board for a third installment of The Kissing Booth, the continuing romantic adventures of Elle (Joey King), her hunky hot tempered boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) and her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney). Vince Marcello, who adapted and directed the first two films from the novels that Beth Reekles originally self-published through Wattpad, has already finished shooting the third installment, and is in post-production on it.

King, the star and exec producer, just revealed the news during a livestream fan event. The film was quietly shot in tandem with The Kissing Booth 2 in South Africa, and it will be released in 2021. The third installment picks up where the second one left off. It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she has a secret decision to make. She has been accepted into Harvard, where boyfriend Noah is matriculating, and also Berkeley, where her BFF Lee (Noah’s brother) is headed. Which path should she choose?

Marcello produced the second and third films through his Picture Loom banner. The first installment became the most re-watched Netflix film of 2018. Besides King, Elordi and Courtney, also back will be original castmembers Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young and Molly Ringwald. Marcello wrote the script with Jay Arnold. Marcello produced with Michele Weisler, Ed Glauser and Andrew Cole-Bulgin. King and Adam Friedlander are the exec producers.