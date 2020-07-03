‘The Good Fight’: CBS All Access Makes Season 4 Premiere Available For Free As Part Of Emmy FYC Campaign

CBS All Access has made the season 4 premiere of The Good Fight available for free as part of its Emmy FYC campaign. The episode will be available for streaming on YouTube until July 15. Additionally, ten episodes selected from all four seasons of the series are available to watch for free on CBS.com, the CBS mobile apps, Prime Video Channels and the Apple TV app.

The fourth season was set in an alternate reality where Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election, but the season also tackled issues spanning racial injustice, the “Me Too” movement, reparations, white privilege, corporate behemoths, sexual identity and closed with a series finale focused on Jeffrey Epstein.

The official synopsis for the Season 4 premiere “The Gang Deals with Alternate Reality”: “Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) finds herself living in an alternate reality where Donald Trump was never elected and Hillary Clinton is the current President of the United States. While Diane’s liberal self is overjoyed, she soon realizes how a different outcome of the 2016 election might have unexpected consequences.”

The Good Fight hails from executive producers Robert and Michelle King who serve as showrunners and executive producers. The Kings co-created the series with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein and Jonathan Tolins also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

The season four cast of The Good Fight includes Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, Audra McDonald and Delroy Lindo. Hugh Dancy also joined season four in a recurring role.