‘The Golden Girls’ House For Sale: Brentwood 4-Bedroom’s Exterior Was Featured In First Season

You can spend your golden years in the house that served as the home for TV’s The Golden Girls — if you have a spare $2.999 million.

A piece of television history is on the market for the first time, part of an estate sale after the death of the original owners. The mid-century modern, built in 1955, is a 4-bedroom home in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Its exterior was used in the first season, purportedly to show the home of the four seniors living together in Miami. The actual interior was never shown.

YouTube

Betty White (Rose), Rue McClanahan (Blanche), Bea Arthur (Dorothy), and Estelle Getty (Sophia) starred in the NBC sitcom series, which ran from 1985 to 1992.After that first season, an exact replica of the home was built by Disney’s Hollywood Studios for shoots. It was an attraction on backlot tours for years, but was demolished in 2003.

The 3,000-square-foot home has a wraparound porch, fireplace and beamed ceilings. It has a Japanese style interior separated by screens. Oak floors and floor-to-ceiling windows are highlights.

Rachelle Rosten from Douglas Elliman is the listing agent for the property.