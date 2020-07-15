Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘The Terror’ EP Dave Kajganich Inks Overall Deal With Fox 21 TV Studios

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

UTA Signs WGA Pact To Resume Repping Writers; Guild Reveals Deal Details

Read the full story

‘The Golden Girls’ House For Sale: Brentwood 4-Bedroom’s Exterior Was Featured In First Season

NBC

You can spend your golden years in the house that served as the home for TV’s The Golden Girlsif you have a spare $2.999 million.

A piece of television history is on the market for the first time, part of an estate sale after the death of the original owners. The mid-century modern, built in 1955, is a 4-bedroom home in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Its exterior was used in the first season, purportedly to show the home of the four seniors living together in Miami. The actual interior was never shown.

YouTube

Betty White (Rose), Rue McClanahan (Blanche), Bea Arthur (Dorothy), and Estelle Getty (Sophia) starred in the NBC sitcom series, which ran from 1985 to 1992.After that first season, an exact replica of the home was built by Disney’s Hollywood Studios for shoots. It was an attraction on backlot tours for years, but was demolished in 2003.

The 3,000-square-foot home has a wraparound porch, fireplace and beamed ceilings. It has a Japanese style interior separated by screens. Oak floors and floor-to-ceiling windows are highlights.

Rachelle Rosten from Douglas Elliman is the listing agent for the property.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad