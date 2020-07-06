BAFTA To Honor The Founders Of Post-Production House The Farm Group

Nicky Sargent and Vikki Dunn, the founders of post-production house The Farm Group, are to be presented with the Special Award at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards on July 17.

The pair will receive the prize, one of BAFTA’s highest honors, after founding their company in 1998 and working on some of the biggest shows on British television, including recent hits The Salisbury Poisonings and I May Destroy You.

BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry said: “From the very beginning, The Farm set themselves apart through covering a wide range of genres, quickly gaining an international reputation for excellence. Their award-winning work is underpinned by an outstanding approach to their creative workforce, and their nurturing of talent.”

Previous Special Award winners include the production team behind Game Of Thrones, prop-master Bobby Warans and casting director Nina Gold.