The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Shows Two Sides Of The Argument

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah today presented two views of the argument on federal law enforcement intervention.

In a montage featuring various pundits talking about federal lawmen’s presence in Portland, Oregon, the Daily Show showed the same group of people arguing a few years earlier against federal intervention in a 2014 case against Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy.

Bundy was an independent rancher who got into a confrontation over whether he had the right to allow his cattle to graze on federal lands.

Oregon protesters are attacking federal buildings as part of a protest that started out as a George Floyd uprising, but has lately become a somewhat nebulous Antifa street demonstration, one which even the president of the Portland NAACP claims has taken away from the original focus.

In Bundy’s case, the government confiscated his cattle, leading to support from his fellow ranchers and others against perceived government overreach when the two sides faced off.

In the Portland case, lawmen are attempting to guard federal property from being damaged or destroyed by those who oppose the system and want to change it.

Is the montage showing us media hypocrisy? Or an apples and oranges comparison of two totally different situations? Watch the video and decide for yourself.