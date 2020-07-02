‘People Just Do Nothing’ Stars Working On Channel 4 Comedy About A Cursed Heist

EXCLUSIVE: Three stars of BBC Three’s hit mockumentary People Just Do Nothing are reuniting to develop a Channel 4 comedy about a gang who get more than they bargained for after being involved in a robbery.

Deadline understands that Steve Stamp, Allan Mustafa and Hugo Chegwin are writing the show, which has the working title The Curse and is housed at Endemol Shine Group’s comedy company Shiny Button Productions.

James De Frond, who runs Shiny Button with comedian Tom Davis, directed a pilot of the comedy last year, but a full series is yet to be commissioned. Channel 4 said it is in development with no current filming plans.

The Curse is set in the 1980s and follows the gang after the heist. It is said to be based on a true story and has echoes of the notorious 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery at Heathrow. Thieves got away with £26M, but several deaths have been linked with the crime.

People Just Do Nothing ran for five seasons on the BBC and producer Roughcut has made a film based on the show, titled People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan. The feature was due to be released next month, but has been delayed until next year amid the coronavirus pandemic.