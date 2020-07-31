‘The Carlos Watson Show’ Brings Emmy-Winning OZY Cofounder To YouTube Talker

The Carlos Watson Show plans an Aug. 3 launch for a new series starring the Emmy-winning OZY cofounder and CEO Carlos Watson. The show will premiere on the OZY YouTube channel and at OZY.com and will broadcast Monday through Friday.

The series will launch with three episodes and plans a 12-week, 60 episode slate.

Beginning as a digital magazine in 2013, OZY has evolved into a media company featuring podcasts, events, and original TV series with A+E, HISTORY, Lifetime, Amazon, Hulu, OWN, PBS and BBC. Led by Emmy Award-winning journalist Carlos Watson and co-founder Samir Rao, OZY is based in Mountain View, California.

The show’s lineup of guests slated for the first season of the new talk show include authors Malcolm Gladwell, Roxane Gay and Simon Sinek; actors and TV personalities Terry Crews, Karamo Brown, Maggie Siff, Bethenny Frankel, David Oyelowo and Paris Hilton; athletes Grant Hill and Baker Mayfield; politicians Rep. Karen Bass, Sean Spicer, and Andrew Yang.

The series will also be launched as a podcast through a partnership between OZY and the iHeart Radio Podcast Network. It will be distributed across all iHeart Radio channels and on all podcast platforms.

“We are living through a critical, defining moment for our society, and there has not been a more important time to hear fresh perspectives, bold ideas and genuine conversation,’ said OZY cofounder, COO and executive producer Samir Rao. “We need someone as smart, open-minded and committed as Carlos to help facilitate those conversations — there’s simply nobody better. He’s the best interviewer on TV, is endlessly curious, and his own journey from humble beginnings to the Ivy League en route to incredible success as an anchor, entrepreneur and educator gives him a unique ability to connect with the wide diversity of voices that we NEED to hear right now.”

“Carlos Watson is a singular talent who is inspiring the change generation to get curious about the world in which we live and the issues we all are facing,” said Emmy-Award winning EP Brad Bessey (The Talk, Entertainment Tonight).. His ability to create meaningful, flavorful conversations that are both substantive and entertaining is unmatched.”

The Carlos Watson Show is produced by OZY and is presented by American Family Insurance.