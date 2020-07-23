The Boys are coming back for a third season at Amazon and the streamer has added an aftershow series ahead of the launch of season two.

The news was revealed during The Boys panel at Comic-Con@Home. The superhero satire series will launch its second season on September 4 (see clip below).

Friends star and former co-host of CBS’ The Talk Aisha Tyler will host and exec produce The Boys aftershow Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, featuring members of the cast, creative team and other special guests.

The second season of the show will see The Boys – Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) – on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought.

Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), while Karl Urban plays Butcher.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke, who also serves as writer and executive producer. Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce along with Michael Saltzman.

The eight-episode series is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys is produced by Amazon Studios, Embassy Row and Sony Pictures Television and is executive produced by Michael Davies, Aisha Tyler, Julia Cassidy, Eden Sutley and Jennifer Ryan. It will debut on August 28 with a look back at season one and continues on September 4.

Showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke said he was thrilled to be able to make another season of The Boys.

“Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their ‘weirdo’ demographic, has greenlit Season 3 of The Boys. The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer’s room and we’re sad to say, the world has given us way too much material. We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus,” he said. “As if that wasn’t enough, we’re bringing you a Season 2 after show, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. Double entendre intended. Hosted by the incomparable Aisha Tyler and guest starring the cast and crew, it’s a deep dive into how we make this insane thing.”

“Eric Kripke and the incredible cast of The Boys continue to deliver a wild and action-packed series full of surprises and can’t-miss moments that have made the series a global hit,” added Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “We couldn’t be more excited to see where Eric takes The Boys and The Supes in Season 3, and to have Aisha Tyler join The Boys family as the host of Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys.”

Jeffrey Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios said, “The Boys is unlike any other show on television. It’s incredibly entertaining and compelling and elevates genre programming to a whole new level. We’re very excited about Season 3 as we know Eric Kripke and this incredibly talented cast are going to raise the bar even higher. And Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys is the perfect show to bring it all home.”