‘The Book Of Vision’, Exec Produced By Terrence Malick, To Open Venice Critics’ Week

Carlo Hintermann’s English-language drama The Book Of Vision will open the 2020 edition of Venice Critics’ Week, the independent sidebar of the Italian festival which is pressing on with plans for a physical edition in September.

The film strs Charles Dance, Lotte Verbeek, Sverrir Gudnason, Isolda Dychauk and Filippo Nigro. Terrence Malick served as an executive producer on the project. Director Hintermann was a line producer on the Italian shoot of Malick’s 2011 pic The Tree Of Life.

Critics’ Week is organized by the Union of Italian Film Critics (SNCCI) and will run alongside the 77th Venice International Film Festival, which is due to take place September 2-12 and will be held physically after months of festival cancellations, albeit in a reduced form with COVID-19 measures in place – Deadline understands these are set to be announced this week.