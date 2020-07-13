‘The Bold And the Beautiful’ Sets Return Date With Original Episodes On CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful, which has been back in production for more than two weeks, has set a date for its return on the air with all-new episodes, taped during the pandemic. The CBS soap will be back to originals on July 20.

Courtesy of Tanner Novlan

Courtesy of Delon De Metz

The new episodes will feature two new cast editions, Tanner Novlan, who will play Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) doctor — and love interest — John “Finn” Finnegan, while Delon de Metz joins as Zende Forrester Dominguez, Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) grandson.

This marks character Zende’s return to The Bold and the Beautiful. The role, originated by Daniel E. Smith in 2001, was most recently played by Rome Flynn from 2015-2017. Novlan will make his debut on July 23. De Metz’s first episode air date is TBD.

The Bold and the Beautiful on June 16 became the first U.S. broadcast series to return to production on stage, following strict COVID-19 safety protocols. But the show went on a brief hiatus after one day of production to modify its testing protocol after what the producers described as “several false positives.” Following a switch to a new lab, The Bold and the Beautiful resumed production on July 24 and has been taping ever since. Some of the precautions include actors’ real-life partners serving as stand-ins in love scenes.

Produced by Bell-Phillip Television, with Bradley Bell executive producing, The Bold and The Beautiful is set in Los Angeles and tells the compelling story of high fashion, glamour, honor, romance, passion and, most importantly, family. It is a production. is the executive producer.

CBS

The first episode back, airing July 20, explores the latest drama surrounding the Forrester family. Katie (Heather Tom) fills in Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) on how Quinn (Rena Sofer) sabotaged Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) reunion party. Then, Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Carter discuss her whirlwind romance with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), how he was exposed for his manipulations and lies at their wedding, and how Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) were able to overcome everything and reunite. Finally, Zoe and Carter learn about Sally’s (Courtney Hope) illness and what Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Flo (Katrina Bowden) did when they found out.