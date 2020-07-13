‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ Will Launch “Sooner Rather Than Later”, Says Seth Meyers & Peacock Originals Chief

Amber Ruffin has become a breakout star thanks to her appearances on Late Night With Seth Meyers during quarantine.

This included the writer and performer taking over the top of the NBC late-night show during the Black Lives Matters protests, detailing her own run-ins with police.

So, it’s no surprise that NBCU streamer Peacock is keen to get her own late-night show, The Amber Ruffin Show, up and running as quickly as possible.

Meyers, who is an exec producer on the show, which was originally unveiled as part of Peacock’s first tranche of original programming, told Deadline, “It’s hard to say what’s going to happen in the fall but we’re still very hopeful that you’re going to get to see it sooner rather than later.”

Bill McGoldrick, Peacock’s President of Original Content at NBCU Entertainment Networks and Direct-to-Consumer, reiterated this. “We are trying to get Amber on our service as soon as it’s feasible. We think she’s a world class talent and with all of the production protocols, when it’s safe to return to production, we’re trying to get her own as soon as we can,” he said.

The show has been described as a “late-night show with just the good parts – the comedy” and the streamer said that it would “Amber’s signature smart-and-silly take on the week”.

McGoldrick said it was still working out how often the show would air and what the format would exactly look like. “We’re still in those conversations, we want to make sure that the show features all of Amber’s talent, I don’t think we’re going to lock her in to a specific format, she wants to and we want to have some variety there,” he added.

Jenny Hagel, Ruffin’s regular writing partner on Late Night, will run the show with Ruffin, Meyers and Late Night showrunner Mike Shoemaker all exec producing.

“Their partnership is going to be as key to their show as [Mike] Shoemake and [head writer Alex] Baze is to mine. They’ve got each other and it’s a bonus that they’ve worked together for so long,” Meyers said.

The former SNL star said it was great that the company had given Ruffin her own opportunity. “We feel like Amber should have all of the platforms available to her. We’re hopeful that she’ll still have a foot in our show but, ultimately, we realize her focus is best spent on her own thing and we’re just happy that NBC has come to appreciate what she does, which they have from the beginning,” he added.