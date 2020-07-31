‘Project Blue Book’ Co-Exec Producer Thania St. John Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Thania St. John, who has written and produced a slew of shows including Project Blue Book and Chicago Fire, is the latest writer to sign with APA.

This comes as St. John, who got her start writing on 21 Jump Street, is currently developing an adaptation of Brian Michael Bendis’ graphic novel Scarlet. The project, which is based on the Marvel Comics character, follows a young woman named Scarlet Rue from Portland who rebels against a corrupt society and ends up starting a new American revolution in the process. It is now in development at Showtime, having been originally in development at HBO sister network Cinemax.

St. John created Fox sci-fi thriller VR5 and NBC drama Crisis Center and has worked on shows including Roswell, Huff, Eureka, Drop Dead Diva, Grimm and Covert Affairs. Her most recent gig was as co-exec producer for History drama Project Blue Book.

On the feature side, St. John has adapted The Witcher from Andrzej Sapkowski’s short stories, James Nelson’s Revolutionary War book series By Force of Arms, and Cold Warriors for Morgan Freeman’s Revelations Entertainment.

She has served two terms on the WGA West Board of Directors, is a founding officer of the WGA PAC and was co-founder and president of the League of Hollywood Women Writers.

St. John continues to be represented by Alan Rautbort of Circle of Confusion.

