Terrence Terrell, Anthony Hemingway And Six Point Harness Team For ‘Skin Deep’, An Animated Short About Colorism And Mental Health In Black Community

Emmy-winning producer Anthony Hemingway (The People Vs OJ Simpson, Power, Red Tails), Emmy-winning actor Terrence Terrell (Batwoman, Bosch, Giants) and 6 Point Harness, the animated studio behind Matthew Cherry’s Oscar-winning Hair Love, have teamed for the animated short Skin Love.

Based on Terrell’s personal experiences, the short follows a Black boy navigating colorism, mental health, self-love and learning to love the skin you’re in. Terrell draws from his books Blacky, The Shes and The Crown Kids.

Terrell will write and direct, Anthony Hemingway will produce via Anthony Hemingway Productions, along with 6 Point Harness.

Terrell’s recently-launched kickstarter campaign quickly gained traction and was the foundation for his interview series, in which he interviews entertainers, influencers and philanthropists about their struggles and success. His guests have included Tina Knowles, Tabitha Brown, Kalen Allen, among others.

“My hope is that with the help of supporters via the kickstarter campaign, we can bring this story to life, which I feel need to be seen now more than ever,” said Terrell. “This story is personal to me, it’s my journey of overcoming the adversity I faced growing up, and my hope is that by creating and sharing this short film, this story might inspire and help others.”

Hemington, who has been a supporter of Terrell’s books, contacted him after seeing his kickstarter.

“Deciding to support Terrence and his efforts with telling this story was not only an exciting choice but also a personal responsibility,” said Hemingway. “Black Americans are dying, and not just at the hands of the police. We are suffering from mental disorders.’

He continued, “As a kid growing up in the church, I was taught not to talk about my problems, instead pray about them. But prayer without works is dead! What people should realize is behind every person, is an influence, teaching or shadows in which we struggle to escape. I have issues and traumatic experiences just like everyone else. As a filmmaker I’m constantly looking for opportunities to become the start or continuation of conversations that will help break the cycles and the silence. Skin deep amplifies the discussions of mental health with an emphasis on colorism and self-love.”

Check out the kickstarter campaign here.