‘Tenet’ Rollout Set: 70 Countries To Begin Opening By End Of August, Followed By U.S. Over Labor Day Weekend

With the foreign box office showing some signs of life in the pandemic, Warner Bros. will open Christopher Nolan’s long-awaited Tenet in over 70 countries worldwide starting on Wednesday, Aug. 26. The plan includes Tenet opening in Canada on Thursday Aug. 27 before the U.S. release which will be in select cities on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Exactly where stateside? In those cities where it’s seen that it’s safe to reopen. We already know that AMC has announced a mid-to-late August reopening. Regal and Cinemark have yet to detail their reopening plans again. With capped capacities and a select city rollout, Warners is hoping for a long tail on Tenet.

China is still awaiting a release date, though it’s in the cards to be released.

Having Nolan’s 10th anniversary re-release of Inception is also in the works. I understand those dates will vary in select markets, not necessarily going the weekend before in certain situations.

The first major swath of openings on Aug. 26 will include Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Holland, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Italy, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UK, followed by Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Israel, Lebanon, Malaysia, Middle East, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates on Thursday Aug. 27. Then on Friday, Aug. 28 East Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, Spain and Vietnam will go. Kuwait and Qatar are planning Sept. 3; Azerbaijan, CIS Others, Kazakhstan, Russia on Sept. 10 with Japan on Sept. 18.

Those markets, in addition to China, which are awaiting a release include most of Latin America where the peak of COVID-19 hasn’t been reached, Brazil already counting over 2 million cases according to the BBC. Hence that country, along with Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Uruguay and Venezuela will have to wait for Tenet.

Stateside this past weekend, drive-ins continued to propel whatever force there is at the box office with IFC’s Dave Franco-directed horror movie The Rental ranking no. 1 with over $421K at 251 locations (the movie was also available for release on PVOD). This marked the second time since Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour that a new theatrical release topped the box office during the pandemic instead of a catalog one.

Overseas was more robust: Korea’s Train To Busan sequel, Peninsula, crossed $20M in its second weekend there. China clocked $13M from all titles as cinemas reopened with Uni’s Dolittle seeing $5.2M from about 3,000 screens. Sony/Bona’s Bloodshot cleared $2.8M. Those numbers aren’t typical of the Middle Kingdom where currently 40% of all movie theaters are open with 30% capacity restrictions.

Nancy Tartaglione contributed to this story