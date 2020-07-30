Telemundo Elevates Monica Gil To EVP Chief Administrative & Marketing Officer, Raises Other Executives In Restructured Leadership

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has promoted Monica Gil to EVP, chief administrative and marketing officer. She will report directly to chairman Beau Ferrari.

She joins a group of executives who also were elevated and join in the new leadership for Telemundo.

“I am pleased to announce our senior executive leadership team which will continue to build on Telemundo’s position as the market leader and sustained momentum,” said Ferrari. “This talented team will accelerate our company’s growth into the future creating the highest quality content across Global Studios, Entertainment, News, and Sports, and will leverage technology and new distribution channels to reach our audiences across all platforms.”

In her newly expanded role, Gil will oversee operations, growth marketing, and strategy and insights for the company. Gil will continue to oversee Corporate Communications, Corporate Affairs, Government Affairs, Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts, and will help devise the network’s long-term strategy and performance management.

“Monica is a well-respected leader, who has a proven track record in building and leading high-performing teams since joining the company in 2017,” said Ferrari. “Her strategic and operational expertise have been instrumental in developing the company’s expansion and brand. In her new role, these focus areas will be integral to our company’s growth during this transformational time in our business.”

In addition, Ana Siegel is elevated to EVP, general counsel. Amanda Calpin, chief financial officer, and Ashaki Rucker, SVP, human resources, will now report directly to Ferrari.

Rounding out the senior executive team, the following executives will continue to report to Ferrari: