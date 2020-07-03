Tech CEOs From Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Alphabet To Testify Before Congress

A Congressional antitrust investigation will have some star power testifying at hearings later this month, as the CEOs of Amazon, Apple. Alphabet (Google/YouTube) and have agreed to talk to the legislators.

Congress has been casting a wary eye at the four tech giants, concerned that their market power is growing beyond acceptable limits. Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Tim Cook of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Sundar Pichai of Alphabet will try to assuage those fears and temper any potential curtailment of their businesses.

No date has been set for the tech testimony, and it has not been determined if some will appear virtually or in person.

Federal regulators and state attorneys general have multiple investigations running on various antitrust issues surrounding the four tech companies. Their four CEOs may also face questions on other practices, including labor issues and restraint of political content.

Amazon’s Bezos has never testified before Congress, but the others have.