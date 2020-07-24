Taylor Swift Releasing Eighth Album, ‘folklore’, At Midnight In Surprise Drop

In a perfect world, Taylor Swift would be out on the road doing a stadium tour this summer. As we all know, it’s not a perfect world.
But sometimes when things don’t go as planned, it’s not necessarily a disaster. And so it was that the time off from the road spurred Taylor Swift’s muse into overdrive, resulting in her eighth album, folklore, which will be released at midnight.
Swift made the announcement on Instagram earlier today, teasing with jigsaw pieces of her album artwork before posting a black and white photo which showed her walking through a forest.
The 16-song album helped her “pour all of my whims, dreams, fears and musings” into the music, Swift said.
“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point).
