Taylor Swift Releasing Eighth Album, ‘folklore’, At Midnight In Surprise Drop

In a perfect world, Taylor Swift would be out on the road doing a stadium tour this summer. As we all know, it’s not a perfect world.

But sometimes when things don’t go as planned, it’s not necessarily a disaster. And so it was that the time off from the road spurred Taylor Swift’s muse into overdrive, resulting in her eighth album, folklore, which will be released at midnight.

Swift made the announcement on Instagram earlier today, teasing with jigsaw pieces of her album artwork before posting a black and white photo which showed her walking through a forest.

The 16-song album helped her “pour all of my whims, dreams, fears and musings” into the music, Swift said.

Related Story Taylor Swift Blasts US Census For Excluding Transgender, Nonbinary People