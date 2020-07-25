Taylor Swift’s New ‘folklore’ Album Is Scoring Legendary Sales In Its Early Run

UPDATE: Taylor Swift’s new folklore album has had a fabled sales beginning.

Since its Thursday release, the album surpassed 1.3 million global sales in its first twenty-four hours, according to her Republic Records label.

Beyond that, folklore also dominated on the global streaming platforms. Spotify said Swift’s total of 79.4 million streams is a new record for an album by a female artist. Apple Music’s total of 35.47 million is a new high for a pop album.

That means the album will easily debut at No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart, and will have the best showing since Swift’s Lover album came out in 2019.

Final first-week numbers will not be available until a week from Monday.

EARLIER: In a perfect world, Taylor Swift would be out on the road doing a stadium tour this summer. As we all know, it’s not a perfect world.