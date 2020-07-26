Reality TV Stars Tarek El Moussa And Heather Rae Young Engaged

It’s reality love for two Los Angeles real estate stars. HGTV’s Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa and Netflix’s Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young are engaged.
The proposal came during a boat trip to Catalina Island. That’s where El Moussa, 38, and realtor Young, 32, decided to go into escrow.
El Moussa told People magazine the location was a “special place” for them and that they “love to be on the boat together.” The couple became engaged on the one-year anniversary of meeting.
“She said yes!” El Moussa said on Instagram, adding, “Flipping her last name.”
The HGTV star was reported by People to have picked an eight carat emerald-cut diamond ring.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.