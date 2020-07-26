Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘The 100’ Creator Says Prequel Will “Fill In A Lot Of Blanks”; Familiar Faces Drop In To Say “May We Meet Again” As Sci-Fi Series Nears End – Comic-Con@Home

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Olivia de Havilland, Oscar-Winning 'Gone With The Wind' Actress, Dies At 104

Read the full story

Reality TV Stars Tarek El Moussa And Heather Rae Young Engaged

Photo by: OGUT/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 11/5/19 Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are seen in Los Angeles, CA. AP Images

It’s reality love for two Los Angeles real estate stars. HGTV’s Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa and Netflix’s Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young are engaged.

The proposal came during a boat trip to Catalina Island. That’s where El Moussa, 38, and realtor Young, 32, decided to go into escrow.

El Moussa told People magazine the location was a “special place” for them and that they “love to be on the boat together.” The couple became engaged on the one-year anniversary of meeting.

“She said yes!” El Moussa said on Instagram, adding, “Flipping her last name.”

The HGTV star was reported by People to have picked an eight carat emerald-cut diamond ring.

View this post on Instagram

She said yes! #FlippingHerLastName @dukeimages

A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on

The pair moved in together not even a week after their very first date. El Moussa finalized his divorce from ex-wife Christina Anstead in January 2018 after splitting in 2016. She has since re-married Ant Anstead.
Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad