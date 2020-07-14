Tamera Mowry-Housley Exits ‘The Real’ After 7 Years: “All Good Things Must Come To An End”

Tamera Mowry-Housley is stepping away from her hosting gig on The Real after six seasons.

Mowry-Housley, who has been at the table since the show first aired in the summer of 2013, took to social media this afternoon to announce her departure.

“For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real. The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better,” she wrote.

“However, all good things must come to an end, and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real. To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you.”

The Real was renewed for a seventh and eighth season. As of now, the remaining hosts include Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Adrienne Houghton.

Related Story Amanda Seales Is Leaving ‘The Real': ‘It Doesn't Feel Good To My Soul

Mowry-Housley, who has been mourning the loss of her friend and fellow actress Naya Rivera, let her followers know that she had not intended to make the announcement today. In her caption, she wrote, “I had NO intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya, but now some reports are coming out and I’d rather you hear it from me first.”

Following the news of Rivera’s body being recovered after a five-day search at Lake Piru, Mowry-Housley wrote a touching tribute to the former Glee star: “Can’t believe I’m writing this. My heart. So many emotions. So many memories. My mind did not want to accept this. My sweet Naya. I love you. Will always love you. I’ll never forget your sweet smile, your amazing voice, and your warmth and love that has always welcomed me.”

Mowry-Housley is the lastest to leave following the exit after co-host Amanda Seales, who, earlier this year, announce that she won’t be returning after declining to renew her contract.

See Mowry-Housley’s post below.