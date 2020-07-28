Tamar Braxton’s New WE tv Reality Show Postponed After Her Hospitalization

Tamar Braxton’s new WE tv reality show Get Ya Life! has been postponed following the star’s recent hospitalization.

The docuseries, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, which was scheduled to premiere on July 30, has been rescheduled to debut on September 10.

“Tamar Braxton has been an incredibly important member of the WE tv family for more than a decade, and our first concern is for her recovery and well-being. Given the current situation, we are postponing the premiere of ‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!’ until September 10. This series was conceived by Tamar and is a real portrait of a dynamic woman juggling the demands of being a single mother, a new relationship and her career. We know, when the time is right, Tamar’s fans will relate to seeing this honest portrait of her life, but – at this moment – we are joining with her fans and sending strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time,” WE tv said in a statement provided to Deadline.

Braxton was hospitalized on July 16 after being found unconscious at a Los Angeles residence.

We tv describes the series as “the most authentic side of Tamar Braxton ever” with a “series of shocking revelations and extreme breakthroughs.” The docuseries follows Braxton’s life with her new boyfriend David as she relaunches her music career, navigates co-parenting with her ex and battles the pressure to reconcile and reunite with her family, according to the network’s description.

Braxton also stars in WE tv’s Braxton Family Values, and hosts To Catch a Beautician on VH1.

Below is a sneak peek of Get Ya Life!