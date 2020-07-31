Tamar Braxton & WE tv Sever Ties: “We Wish Her Nothing But The Best,” Network Says

WE tv has cut ties with Tamar Braxton after the reality star opened up about years of alleged mistreatment in reality TV, and her recent hospitalization for what she has confirmed was an attempt to end her life.

“Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade. As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best,” We tv said in a statement.

The network’s announcement came a day after Braxton shared a lengthy and emotional post on social media following her July 16 hospitalization. In the post, Braxton wrote of her experiences of over a decade that had pushed her to the brink and a suicide attempt. She was hospitalized July 16 after being found unconscious at a Los Angeles residence.

“Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid,” Braxton wrote . “I wrote a letter over two months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing.” But, she says her cry for help was “totally ignored” and “demands” on her persisted.

“It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most,” she wrote.

Braxton has two series at WE tv, Braxton Family Values, which is going into its seventh season, and new reality show Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! Earlier this week, WE tv had postponed the premiere date for Get Ya Life! to September 10, from its original July 30 date. Sources say the first season of Get Ya Life! is complete and will air in its entirety beginning September 10. Production is currently underway on season 7 of Braxton Family Values, but Braxton will not be involved from this point on. Sources say Tamar Braxton is the second-highest-paid talent on the network, behind her sister Toni Braxton.

In her post Thursday, Braxton wrote “Reality TV personalities have no union, no coat of protection, no formal representation that protects our labor, our rights or our voices. They promise us opportunity but produce exploitation, which has only developed a poor portrayal of Black people in show business.”

“I am learning to grow through my pain instead of looking for an escape. I’m on an irreversible path to healing, i am taking my time,” Tamar continued. “It is of the utmost importance that I find my happy and my health, through professional treatment for the sake of my whole heart, Logan, who I forgot in my moment of distress and desperation. And giving this journey my undivided attention. My rise will not be in vain.”

She ended by thanking everyone who supported her “when I no longer loved myself”, adding “I am forever grateful.”

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.