‘Take Me Out’ Joins Broadway Spring 2021 Line-Up; Revival Stars Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Williams

Producers of Broadway’s Take Me Out starring Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams have set an opening date of April 22, 2021, with previews beginning March 22.

The Second Stage Theater staging of the Richard Greenberg play is the latest production targeting a Spring opening after being interrupted or postponed this year due to Broadway’s COVID-19 shutdown. Take Me Out is directed by Scott Ellis.

In addition to Adams, Ferguson and Williams, Take Me Out, at the Second Stage’s Hayes Theater, will feature Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks. The production had been scheduled to begin previews on April 2, 2020 and officially open on April 23, 2020.

Also aiming for Spring 2021 openings are the Tony Kushner-Jeanine Tesori musical Caroline, or Change, The Music Man, Flying Over Sunset, American Buffalo, Plaza Suite and The Minutes. Birthday Candles, with Debra Messing, will open in Fall 2021. The Scott Rudin-produced Our Town, starring Dustin Hoffman, will open sometime in 2021.

MJ, the Michael Jackson stage musical, will begin previews on March 8, 2021, at Broadway’s Neil Simon Theatre. Opening night is set for Thursday, April 15. Prior to Broadway’s shutdown, MJ had been set to begin performances this month.

The Broadway League recently announced that theaters are officially closed at least until January 2021.

Take Me Out, first staged on Broadway in 2003, follows a New York baseball team called the Empires. When Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), the star center fielder, comes out as gay, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. As Second Stage describes it, “Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.”

The full creative team for Take Me Out includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and sound design by Fitz Patton.