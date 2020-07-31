Sydney Sweeney To Star In & EP ‘Players Table’ Series For Jean-Marc Vallée & Nathan Ross As She Launches Production Company

EXCLUSIVE: Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney has launched her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, and has set her first project as a starring vehicle. Sweeney has teamed with Jean-Marc Vallée and Nathan Ross’ Crazyrose and Endeavor Content on The Players Table, a TV series adaptation of Jessica Goodman’s forthcoming debut novel They Wish They Were Us. Annabelle Attanasio (Mickey and the Bear) is attached to write, direct and executive produce.

The project originated with Sweeney who found the book, slated to be published on August 4 by Razorbill, and set it up with the help of her team at Paradigm. The book was optioned by Endeavor Content and Crazyrose through the companies’ production and finance deal. The storyline follows high school senior Jill Newman, played by Sweeney, at her exclusive Long Island prep school as she works to uncover the truth about her best friend’s death and the role she and her fellow “players”—members of the secret society that rules the school—may have had in it.

Sweeney will executive produce under her Fifty-Fifty Films banner along with Crazyrose principals Vallée and Ross as well as Goodman. Fifty-Fifty’s Jonathan Davino and Meghan Oliver will also produce.

“Starting Fifty-Fifty Films has been a goal of mine for a long time,” Sweeney said. “When I read They Wish They Were Us I was instantly drawn to the specificity of the world and the struggles of the characters — and I knew it was the first project I wanted to produce. I’m really honored that Jean-Marc Vallée and Nathan Ross wanted to partner on this series. I’m getting to learn from the best. We are really thrilled to be working alongside an empowering filmmaker like Annabelle.”

Sweeney, Vallée and Ross previously worked together on the Emmy-nominated Sharp Objects for HBO. Sweeney continues her relationship with HBO, co-starring on their breakout series Euphoria, which was nominated for six Emmys on Tuesday. Sweeney will next be seen in Amazon/Blumhouse’s Nocturne and Amazon’s The Voyeurs.

Attanasio’s debut feature, Mickey and the Bear, premiered at SXSW 2019 and went on to make its international premiere at the Cannes Film Festival as a part of their ACID division.

“We are delighted to partner with Sydney and her team on The Players Table, and grateful that she shared this gripping novel with us,” Vallée and Ross said. “We are equally thrilled to have Annabelle as our creative leader on this journey. Her visual style, her sense of storytelling along with the quality of performances that she gets out of actors and actresses is just stunning. We are thankful that she feels so passionate about the project and the possibility of exploring a genre piece in the world of high school with the complicated issues teenagers face today. We believe that her voice and talent will make all the difference.”

For television, Vallée and Ross exec produced HBO’s Big Little Lies, which won eight Emmys during its first season, and was nominated for five for its second season Tuesday, as well as Sharp Objects. On the big screen, their past projects include Dallas Buyers Club, which won three Academy Awards, and Wild, which was nominated for three Oscars. Their upcoming projects include the authorized John Lennon and Yoko Ono film at Universal, as well as the limited series Gorilla and the Bird for HBO.

