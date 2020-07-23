‘Sweet Magnolias’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Sweet Magnolias will return for a second go-round. Netflix has renewed the series for a second season, with stars Joanna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley all set to return.



Sweet Magnolias, based on Sherryl Woods’ popular series of novels published by Harlequin imprint MIRA books, follows lifelong best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, SC.

2020 Netflix Pilots & Series Orders



Sweet Magnolias and Virgin River are part of Netflix’s push into the romance drama space, both based on bestselling novels with female protagonists. Virgin River is slated to premiere its second season later this year.

Woods executive produces with Sheryl J. Anderson (Ties That Bind) who also serves as showrunner. Dan Paulson, whose Daniel L. Paulson Productions is producing, also serves as executive producer.