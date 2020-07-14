‘Survivor’ Pulled From CBS Fall Schedule, S.W.A.T Moves Up From Midseason

Survivor will no longer be part of CBS’ fall schedule as a result of the COVID-19 production shutdown as S.W.A.T moves up from midseason as part of the network’s rejig.

Producers had hoped to get Survivor up and running to hit the fall deadline, but will not make it in time. The network said that producers are continuing to work with officials in Fiji on the “appropriate time” to start production with health and safety matters its top priority.

The show, which is exec produced by Jeff Probst, Mark Burnett and Matt VanWagenen, was set to air in a 8pm slot on Wednesday. Instead, the upcoming season of The Amazing Race will move from 9pm to 8pm.

The fourth season of Seal Team will move up an hour to 9pm and the fourth season of S.W.A.T, which was planned for midseason will join the Wednesday lineup at 10pm.

The move marks the first broadcast network rejig as the Coronavirus continues to cause problems with production. Expect a few more before the year is out.

Survivor postponed production in March on the day that the WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. The team, with exec producer and host Jeff Probst, had hoped to get back into production on season 41 in May.

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline that Survivor and The Amazing Race were trickier to get back into production than some other shows.

“That’s going to be a little more complicated because we literally have to navigate some international waters,” he said.