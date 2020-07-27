Click to Skip Ad
‘Gentleman Jack’ Star Suranne Jones To Feature In Season 2 Of Channel 4’s Dominic Savage Series ‘I Am’

Suranne Jones
Suranne Jones, the star of BBC/HBO drama Gentleman Jack and Doctor Foster, is to feature in the second season of Channel 4’s female-led anthology drama series I Am.

Jones will star in I Am Victoria alongside Top Boy actor Ashley Walters, as Channel 4 confirmed that it has commissioned another three episodes of the show created by Dominic Savage, the writer of Gemma Arterton-fronted feature The Escape.

Produced by Me+You Productions, Savage writes each episode in collaboration with the leading actor, for whom each story has a personal resonance. The BAFTA-nominated first season featured Vicky McClure in I Am Nicola; Samantha Morton in I Am Kirsty; and Gemma Chan in I Am Hannah.

The two other leads for Season 2 are yet to be announced. Executive producers are Richard Yee and Savage, with Channel 4 head of drama, Caroline Hollick, and head of development Gemma Boswell overseeing the project. The series is produced by Me+You co-founder Krishnendu Majumdar and Josh Hyams. Sky Studios co-funds, with sales handled by NBCU Global Distribution.

Jones said: “I can’t wait to make what will be a very personal and thought-provoking piece and I’m thrilled to be telling this story with Ashley. I hope it really speaks to people and helps continue the important discussions around mental health.”

