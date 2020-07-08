Supernatural Drama ‘Tether’ From Kevin Hamedani, Travis Betz & Daniel Dae Kim In Works At Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios has put in development Tether, a supernatural drama from The Black List scribes Kevin Hamedani and Travis Betz (The Saviors), and Daniel Dae Kim and his 3AD production company. The project was brought into the studio by Kim under his first-look deal with the studio, and it is the first project in development for 3AD under the pact.

Written by Hamedani and Betz, the genre-bending Tether follows the terrifying journey of Madelyn Woods, a woman driven to find her kidnapped husband and son and extract revenge on those who hurt them… and murdered her. Now a ghost, and tethered to the house she died in, Madelyn must find a way to escape her supernatural prison and save the ones she loves.

Hamedani and Betz will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Kim, 3AD’s Head of Development John Cheng, and executive Tara Bohn also will executive produce. Amazon Studios head Jonathan Wax and executive Scott Farris will oversee for the streamer.

“Kevin and Travis have an incredible topical voice that uses narrative storytelling and genre to disrupt and illuminate. They have a purposeful strength in subverting expectations, showcasing unrepresented characters and worlds,” said Tara Bohn of 3AD. “As in Tether, they write about average people who consider themselves good, inclusive, and even progressive, who still fall prey to their own fears and prejudices.”

Hamedani and Betz became known when their script The Saviors was selected to the 2018 Black List. The screenplay is being produced by Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films with Hamedani directing. The duo is currently adapting Adib Khorram’s award-winning YA novel Darius The Great Is Not Okay for Universal Studios, with Mandeville Films producing.

Individually, Hamedani has won numerous festival awards as a director with his work, including the cult festival film ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction, as well as his award-winning short film In Her Place. Betz is best known for his indy film Lo, which has been hugely successful on Netflix, as well as his short film series made entirely from construction paper, giving Betz somewhat of a cult following.

3AD was established by Kim to produce premier content for TV, film and digital media. Committed to storytelling featuring characters and cultures traditionally underrepresented, 3AD produced projects include the hit ABC/Sony series The Good Doctor.

Hamedani and Betz are repped by The Cartel and Management 360. Betz is repped by attorney Joel VanderKloot. Hamedani is repped by attorney Eric Feig. 3AD is repped by UTA, Brillstein and Gang Tyre.