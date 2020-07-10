Sundance London Goes Online; New Media Fund; Barbican Launches VOD Platform – Global Briefs

After delaying its 2020 edition due to the pandemic, Sundance’s London offshoot will return August 7-9 in an online form for a scaled down version. The event will present three features from this year’s Park City festival: Alan Ball’s Uncle Frank, Zeina Durra’s Luxor, and Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine’s Boys State, which won the Grand Jury Prize: Documentary in Utah this year. There will also be a short film program and discussions with speakers including Amulet director Romola Garai and Neon’s Jeff Deutchman.

A new media fund has raised £1.5M ($1.9M) to invest in creative projects, including films, TV shows, games and stage shows. Samahoma Media Advisors’ Insight Media Fund will pledge up to £300,000 to chosen projects and has already invested in five ventures, including two feature films. “We can contribute to revitalising parts of the media sector industry whilst generating our target returns for investors by backing smart people and projects,” said Insight Media Fund director Joseph Kelly.

London’s Barbican Cinema has launched its own VOD platform. Cinema On Demand will showcase independent on-release film, exclusive one-off titles and film seasons curated by the indie film stalwart venue. The service will be TVOD but will also offer free additional content and screen talks. It will be available in the UK and will have a rolling four-week program of titles. Launch is set for July 10.