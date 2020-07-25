‘Stumptown’: Monica Owusu-Breen Boards ABC Drama Series As Exec Producer For Season 2

Midnight, Texas creator Monica Owusu-Breen has joined ABC’s Stumptown as executive producer for the second season. The drama series, inspired by Greg Rucka’s Stumptown graphic novel series, hails from Jason Richman, Ruben Fleischer and ABC Studios.

The announcement comes ahead of Stumptown’s Comic-Con@Home panel at 4 p.m. PT, featuring stars Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson and Michael Ealy and EPs Owusu-Breen, Richman, Fleischer, David Bernad and Rucka. The series was renewed for Season 2 in May.

Written by Richman, Stumptown follows Dex Parios (Smulders), a strong, assertive and sharp-witted veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.

Johnson stars as Grey McConnell, Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman, along with Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove.

Richman, Owusu-Breen, Bernad, Fleischer, Rucka, Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the Stumptown graphic novel series) are executive producers. The series is produced by ABC Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.

Owusu-Breen most recently co-created Midnight, Texas, which aired for one season on NBC. Her other credits include co-executive producer on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Fringe and supervising producer on Lost, among others.