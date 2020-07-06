Studiocanal & VOD Aggregator Under The Milky Way Ink Expanded Distribution Agreement

European major Studiocanal has signed an enhanced distribution agreement with Under The Milky Way, the global VOD aggregator.

Since 2011, Under The Milky Way has been iTunes’ preferred aggregator and now works in more than 100 territories, handling international rights aggregation on behalf of producers, sales agents and distributors.

The company will begin repping more than 450 Studiocanal library titles for transactional digital distribution in Europe (outside of Studiocanal’s home territories France, UK and Germany), plus Latin America, Asia and Canada. The previous deal only covered Latin America.

Movies on offer include latest 4K restored version of Apocalypse Now, which will be released digitally this summer, as well as Elephant Man, the Rambo trilogy, Basic Instinct and Bridget Jones. There are also more than 300 French titles that will now be available for digital distribution in Canada, including films by François Ozon, Claude Sautet, and Jacques Tati.

Juliette Hochart, Studiocanal’s EVP Library, said, “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Under The Milky Way beyond our existing deal in Latin America. Their digital expertise is second to none, deploying a specific, tailor-made approach for each and every film”.

Pierre-Alexandre Labelle, co-founder of Under The Milky Way, added, “We are very excited to extend our collaboration with Studiocanal. We are delighted that our expertise will be used to ensure the digital distribution of these major world cinema films on the world’s largest VOD platforms. In addition, the catalogue of French films is also eagerly awaited in Canada, where moviegoers will be able to access these works under the best possible conditions.”