Studiocanal & The Picture Company Nab Seth Owen ‘Role Play’ Spec Script

EXCLUSIVE: Studiocanal has preemptively acquired the Seth Owen thriller spec Role Play for Picture Company partners Alex Heineman & Andrew Rona to produce under their overall deal with the Studio.

Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ George Heller will exec produce, and hatched the idea. Role Play is a stylish thriller revolving around a young married couple whose life turns upside down after secrets are revealed about about each other’s past. There are two strong leads and a franchise-able hook. Owen also wrote the 2015 Ridley Scott produced Morgan.

Ron Halpern, Shana Eddy and Rachel Henochsberg will oversee for Studiocanal.

The Picture Company has thriller Gunpowder Milkshake in post with Studiocanal which STX snapped up in an 8 figure deal earlier this year. They are also producing The Paris Trap with Lily James set to star for the the studio and Pablo Trapero directing. Their Amblin/Focus features horror thriller Come Play has a planned October release