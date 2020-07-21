Stephen King’s ‘Revelations Of ‘Becka Paulson’ Drama Series Adaptation In Works At the CW

The CW has put in development Revelations (working title), a one-hour drama based on Stephen King’s short story The Revelations of ‘Becka Paulson, from writer Maisie Culver (Last Man Standing), Katie Lovejoy (Dead Inside) and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Culver, in Revelations (wt), after accidentally shooting herself in the brain with a nail gun, a Pollyanna-ish Becca Paulson is recruited by an over-it Jesus to be his “chosen one” in stopping the apocalypse. In order to save the world, Becca will have to prove that our deeply backward planet Earth is redeemable — starting with her quirky midwestern hometown.

Lovejoy will executive produce. Culver will co-executive produce. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

Culver was a writer on Last Man Standing from 2012-2017 on ABC, before its move to Fox in 2018. She previously served as a production assistant on Breaking In and Men At Work.

Lovejoy, a Humanitas Prize Student Drama Fellow and a Black List writer, penned Dead Inside, which was ordered to pilot at the CW. She also wrote Miranda’s Rights, which was picked up to pilot at NBC.