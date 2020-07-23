EXCLUSIVE: Back in 1987, Star Trek: The Next Generation debuted and next year will see a further expansion of the Gene Roddenberry franchise for a new generation, literally.

Set to premiere in 2021 on Nickelodeon, the kids orientated CG-animated series will be called Star Trek: Prodigy I can reveal. Here, as Comic-Con@Home really kicks into gear, is also a first look at the logo for show:

CBS

First announced back in April 2019, the series from Trollhunters scribes Kevin and Dan Hageman and overseen by Ramsey Naito, Nick’s Animation Production and Development EVP will follow a group of rebellious teens who commandeer an old Starfleet ship and head off into the universe for adventure and more.

Prodigy comes from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm, plus Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Trekverse overlords Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin will serve as EPs will Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and the Hageman siblings. Aaron Baiers will serve as a co-executive producer.

Related Story 'Star Trek' Unveils Comic-Con@Home Teaser Ahead Of Mega-Panel This Week; 'Discovery,' 'Lower Decks' & 'Picard' Onboard

This move to a younger audience comes as the Trekverse has recently seen the conclusion of the first season of the renewed Star Trek: Picard with the legendary TNG captain and Sir Patrick Stewart. Having started this latest expansion of Roddenberry’s creations back in 2017, the Sonequa Martin-Green-led Star Trek: Discovery is set to return for a third season on CBS All Access later this year. Additionally, as the animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks prepares to debut on August 6, the Trekverse has the Spock starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in the pipeline and another series featuring Michelle Yeoh’s Discovery character and the mysterious Section 31.

CBS execs once said that they foresaw having a Star Trek show on at every point year-round – looks like that time, to paraphrase The Smiths, is now.

What is also now or soon, is the Star Trek Universe mega-panel opening the virtual Comic-Con@Home today at 10 AM PST.

Starting off with a chat with Trekverse EPs Kurtzman and Kadin of Secret Hideout, the panel will shift to a partial reading of the Discovery Season 2 finale ‘Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2.’ Commander Michael Burnham herself Martin-Green there along with Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou) and other key cast and creatives – Strange New Worlds stars Rebecca Romijn (Number One), Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), and Ethan Peck (Spock). That’s to be followed by a Lower Decks panel with showrunner Mike McMahan the bottom tier characters of the U.S.S Cerritos.

Finally, the Trekverse mega-panel comes to an end with headliner Star Trek: Picard as Sir Patrick is joined by TNG alum and director Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Del Arco Marina Sirtis, and the Season 2 returning Jeri Ryan. Also on board are castmates Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, and Santiago Cabrera.

Comic-Con@Home runs until July 26 and Deadline will be beaming you coverage the whole time.