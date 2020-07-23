"Second Contact" -- Pictured (L-R) Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS.

As part of CBS All Access’ Trekverse Comic-Con@Home panel today, the ViacomCBS streamer dropped the opening scene of the new animated series, which is premiering on Aug. 6.

In this sequence we meet Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid). As he provides an overview of the series for us aka a Captain’s log, Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) stumbles upon him, drunk on Romulan whiskey. Let’s just say a little rough-housing gets out of hand when the Captain’s not around. Watch the fun.

“She doesn’t always play by the rules,” said Newsome today about her character during a panel moderated by the series showrunner Mike McMahon.

“He’s the ultimate Star Fleet nerd,” said Quaid, “He wants to be like them (his higher-ups) so bad.”

It’s the third series in the Trekverse franchise following Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard overseen by Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin. The cartoon follows Starfleet staffers and personnel who do the real grunt work far from the Captain’s chair on the bridge.

On the show, Black Monday alum plays Lt. Commander Andy Billups, the chief engineer on the USS Cerritos and direct boss of the Eugene Cordero character played Ensign Rutherford.

The other Cerritos crewmembers include Tawney Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, and Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell, Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Deadline’s Dominic Patten broke the news earlier this week that Paul Scheer is boarding the animated CBS All Access series in a recurring role.

Kurtzman and Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry serve as EPs on Lower Decks, along with Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz (219 Productions), and creator and showrunner Mike McMahan, of Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites too. Secret Hideout’s Aaron Baiers, who brought McMahan to the project, serves as a co-EP. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series