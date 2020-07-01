‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Gets August Premiere Date On CBS All Access; Teaser Art Unveiled

CBS All Access has set Thursday, August 6 for the premiere of Star Trek: Lower Decks, its half-hour animated comedy series from Rick and Morty head writer and executive producer Mike McMahan. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode first season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the U.S. The series’ teaser art, with the caption “Rarely Going Where No One Has Gone Before,” was also revealed. (See below).

Developed by McMahan, Star Trek: Lower Decks focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos, includes Tawney Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell, Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

CBS All Access

The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, serves as a co-executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

Star Trek: Lower Decks joins Star Trek: Picard; Star Trek: Discovery, returning with season three later this year; the recently announced U.S.S. Enterprise set series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, featuring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck; and the development of a Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh. A CG-animated Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences is also in the works for Nickelodeon.