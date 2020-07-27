‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Sets Season 3 Premiere Date On CBS All Access

Energize! The third season of Star Trek: Discovery has set a date to beam down to CBS All Access. New episodes from the 13-episode third season will be available on the streamer weekly on Thursdays starting on October 15.

The premiere date for season 3 was unveiled with a video of Commander Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) planting a tattered Federation flag on a desolate planet — which seems to be picking up right where season 2 left off. If you remember from the season finale, Burnham traveled into a wormhole. Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation… that storyline is mirroring reality a little too much.

The news of the season 3 premiere date comes after Comic-Con@Home where the cast of Star Trek: Discovery treated fans to a table read of the first act of the season 2 finale.

With the news season of Star Trek: Discovery on the horizon and the upcoming August 6 premiere of Star Trek: Lower Decks, CBS All Access has no shortage of Star Trek content as they will have 23 weeks of new Star Trek for the fans to devour. On top of that, the streamer includes Star Trek: Picard and the recently announced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds featuring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck. Also in development is a Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh as well as a CG-animated series in the works for Nickelodeon, titled Star Trek: Prodigy.

In addition to Martin-Green, the cast for the third season of Star Trek: Discovery includes Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

Star Trek: Discovery s is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.