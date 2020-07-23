‘Star Trek’ At Comic-Con@Home Panel Goes Dark For Short Spell Over CBS Copyright Glitch

(UPDATED with CBS All Access statement) The Star Trek panel at Comic-Con@Home digitally went where no one expected for a while today at the virtual confab.

About 15 minutes into the sprawling offering from the ever expanding Trekverse everything seemed to shut down on Comic-Con’s YouTube site. As Sonequa Martin-Green and others from the cast of Star Trek: Discovery were delivering a table read of their Season 2 finale ‘Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2,’ the prerecorded stream suddenly said “video unavailable.”

The outage of sort lasted about 20 minutes before the dramatic and footage augmented panel picked up again at 10:35 PM PST. It is worth noting that the panel doesn’t seem to have any such interruption on playback now online – as you can see in the full panel below:

“There was an issue with our content protection that unfortunately blocked the video briefly for users who came into the feed after the panel had started,” said a CBS All Access spokesperson on Thursday, clearing up the matter. “It was an issue for a matter of minutes and was quickly resolved,”

The copyright issue was the only bump for the otherwise successful first big panel of this year’s very different Comic-Con. As well as providing and overview from EP Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and a look back at the most recent season of Discovery and the Patrick Stewart-led Star Trek: Picard, the virtual Trekverse gathering also revealed the official title of the upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy series from Nickelodeon and a peek at the August 6 debuting animated Star Trek: Lower Decks from CBS All Access.

Leaning in strong to the long established Trek principles of acceptance and inclusion, today’s panel also picked up on the July 15 announced multi-year partnership between CBS and the NAACP with shoutouts and donations to the civil rights organization’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

As America looks hard at its own history and racism in today’s society, the Star Trek panel addressed matters head on too.

“The understanding of how valuable life is,” Picard‘s Michelle Hurd said on the stream in response to a fan question asking the one thing you wished could be brought out of the Star Trek world and into the real one?

“Can we all look out for our brothers and sisters?” Hurd added as Stewart and other cast members nodded in agreement. “Can we all just take the moment to understand that our difference are actually our strengths? It’s what makes us a strong species that we have all these different thoughts, these different looks, these different opinions, these different ways of handling ourselves in the world and walking down the street.”

“I’m so thankful that I’m part of an organization that gets it — we always talk about Star Trek holding a mirror up to society, perhaps society needs to look at us and start replicating what we’re doing, because we’re trying to tell the stories to heal,” the Blindspot alum actor stated.

Said Next Generation alum and Picard director Jonathan Frakes: “Gene Roddenberry said in the 23rd century there will be no sexism, and no racism, and no hunger and no greed.”

“Let’s make it happen,” Herd concluded.

“A story like this, that can give us an example of what that future might look like, I hope that it really holds us accountable …and that the work is not done,” noted Discovery’s Martin-Green earlier in the mega-panel.

“It’s about confronting, confronting ourselves, and really confronting each other,” the Walking Dead alum eloquently added. “And we see that in this story within the legacy of this franchise. So, that’s what’s really going to propel us forward is confronting ourselves truthfully and confronting each other and exposing ourselves in a way like we haven’t before.”

Star Trek: Discovery returns later this year and Comic-Con@Home continues until July 26.