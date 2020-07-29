Stanley Tucci To Star In Alejandro Amenábar’s AMC Series ‘La Fortuna’

The Hunger Games and Fortitude actor Stanley Tucci is to star in Oscar-winner Alejandro Amenábar’s first TV series La Fortuna, which is a co-production between AMC and Spain’s pay-TV broadcaster Movistar+.

Based on Paco Roca and Guillermo Corral’s graphic novel El Tesoro del Cisne Negro (The Treasure Of The Black Swan), the story centers on young diplomat Alex Ventura who teams with a combative public official and a brilliant American lawyer to recover treasure stolen by Frank Wild, who travels the world plundering historic items from the ocean.

Tucci will play Wild, while Spanish actor Álvaro Mel features as Ventura. Spain’s Ana Polvorosa stars as Ventura’s colleague in work and adventure, Lucia. Rounding out the cast are Clarke Peters as attorney Jonas Pierce, and British actress T’Nia Miller, who plays attorney Susan McLean. Karra Elejalde, Manolo Solo, Blanca Portillo and Pedro Casablanc also feature.

Amenábar said: “These days shooting a series such as this one is a big challenge that all our team takes on with enormous enthusiasm and responsibility. La Fortuna is fundamentally about optimism and the will to fight. Alex Ventura’s journey is also ours. We aim to fully succeed, but above all we hope to offer the audience a good dose of excitement and entertainment next year.”

The six-part MOD Pictures-produced series goes into production this summer and will premiere in 2021 on AMC in the United States, Canada, UK, Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as Movistar+ in Spain. Amenábar won the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in 2005 for The Sea Inside, while he directed Nicole Kidman in 2001’s The Others.