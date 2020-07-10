Spotify App’s Morning Crash Linked To Facebook Login Tool

Spotify and other apps on Apple’s iOS operating system crashed for thousands of users Friday morning with outages said to be caused by errors in ’s Software Development Kit, or SKD.

DownDetector.com, a site that tracks app outages, reported thousands of crashes on Spotify when users attempted to log in and stream music on iPhones and iPads. Many apps use Facebook to manage logins.

A Facebook spokesperson wasn’t immediately available to comment. Its developer platform said that it is “aware and investigating an increase in errors on the iOS SDK which is causing some apps to crash.” The site said it began getting messages on the issue July 5 through this morning.

“Something’s out of tune. We’re currently investigating, and we’ll keep you posted here!” Spotify Tweeted early Thursday in response to a barrage of user complaints.

“Good news!” it said several hours later. “Everything is good to go and looking happy.”

Down Detector showed the trouble starting around 6 am, spiking at 7:30 am and largely resolved by late morning.