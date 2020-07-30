‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Spinoff ‘Kamp Koral’ Shifts To CBS All Access As Nickelodeon Library Shows Arrive

Kamp Koral, the first spinoff of cable TV mainstay SpongeBob SquarePants, is shifting from a planned debut on Nickelodeon to streaming on CBS All Access in 2021.

The new show will premiere early next year on a soon-to-be-rebranded All Access platform. It will join a raft of Nickelodeon library shows moving to the streaming service, including Avatar: Last Airbender, Rugrats and all prior seasons of the original SpongeBob SquarePants.

CBS All Access on Thursday officially added about 3,500 new episodes and a redesigned interface showcasing former Viacom brands like Comedy Central, MTV, BET and Nickelodeon as well as CBS. The subscription streaming outlet launched in 2015, nearly four years before the merger of CBS and Viacom.

Kamp Koral, according to an official description by ViacomCBS, follows 10-year-old SpongeBob and his friends as they head to sleep-away camp. “They spend their time building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral,” the company said.

The prequel was first reported by Deadline in June 2019.

In a related programming element, CBS All Access will also have exclusive first-window subscription streaming rights to The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run after its premium video on demand run. The release of the all-CGI Paramount feature this summer was altered by COVID-19 and related shutdowns of movie theaters in the U.S. and around the world.

SpongeBob SquarePants premiered in 1999, just before CBS and Viacom came together in the first CBS-Viacom merger, until the two divisions separated again in 2006. The show grew into a top-rated property status on Nickelodeon and also a multi-billion-dollar licensing juggernaut. It also yielded two feature films, released in 2004 and 2015, which grossed a combined $465 million worldwide.