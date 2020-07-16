Viacom Unloads Foreign Rights For ‘SpongeBob: Sponge On The Run’ To Netflix

Even though Paramount’s SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run is heading to VOD and ultimately CBS All Access in the States next year, it will be streamed by Netflix overseas, except in China.

Netflix has acquired international rights for what originally was intended to be one of Paramount’s big summer movies. Also, Netflix doesn’t have to wait until 2021 to debut the movie in sync with U.S.

Reportedly, SpongeBob will have a Canadian release, after which Netflix will stream it there.

Variety first reported the news.

Deadline first reported the news about Paramount/MRC’s The Lovebirds being scooped up by Netflix and pulled off the theatrical schedule by Paramount following exhibition’s shutdown during the pandemic.