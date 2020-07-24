‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Sequel Swings To Christmas Season 2021 With ‘Avatar 2’ Out Of The Way

In the wake of Disney pushing Avatar 2 from Dec. 17, 2021 to Dec. 16, 2022; Sony is taking advantage of the opportunity and putting its Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel there. Remember, that’s a continued co-production between the Culver City, CA lot and Disney. The Far From Home sequel becomes the sole wide entry on its new date.

The sequel’s previous date was Nov. 5, 2021. The next movie reteams Tom Holland with the franchise’s director of the last two installments, Jon Watts. Spider-Man: Far From Home became Sony’s highest grossing feature worldwide with $1.13 billion, besting their MGM 007 release Skyfall, which stood at $1.1 billion.

Disney/Marvel boss Kevin Feige has been intricately involved on the last two Spidey movies as producer with former Sony Pictures boss Amy Pascal also producing.

Between Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 and Far From Home, Watts’ two pics have amassed a combined $2.01 billion at the global box office.