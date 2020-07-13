Channel 4 Orders Spice Girls Series; Comedy Central Launches Edinburgh Shorts; Michael McIntyre Lands BBC One Game Show — Global Briefs

Channel 4 orders Spice Girls doc

Rob Coldstream and Clare Cameron, the directing team behind Channel 4’s hit documentary Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain, are turning their attentions to the Spice Girls for their next project. Channel 4 has commissioned 72 Films to make Girl Powered: The Spice Girls (working title), which will tap archive footage and revealing interviews to provide a complete portrait of the British girl band who shot to fame in the 1990s. The show was commissioned by Alisa Pomeroy for Channel 4, while Coldstream is the executive producer and Cameron is the series editor.

Comedy Central plans Edinburgh stand-up shorts

Comedy Central International is launching a 10-part series of online stand-up specials in partnership with the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society. Ten rising comedians will perform in front of a virtual audience for the seven-minute episodes, which will play out on Comedy Central International’s Facebook, YouTube and Instagram channels from August 17. A compilation episode will also be broadcast on Comedy Central in the UK on August 28. Comedy Central International and Electric Robin are producing the series, which aims to provide comedy fans with an Edinburgh fix after the festival was canceled due to coronavirus. Executive producers are Rebecca Hewett and Craig Orr for Comedy Central, and Chris Jones for Electric Robin. James Clamplin and Kevin Batchelor are the directors.

Michael McIntyre to host BBC One game show

BAFTA Award-winning comedian Michael McIntyre is to host a new BBC One game show, titled The Wheel. Little was given away about the format of the show, but the BBC promised the 10-part series will deliver a mixture of contestants, celebrity guests and laugh out loud moments. The Wheel was commissioned by BBC director of content Charlotte Moore, entertainment controller Kate Phillips and Kalpna Patel-Knight. It is made by Hungry McBear Media, McIntyre’s joint venture with Hungry Bear Media, with Dan Baldwin and Tom Blakeson executive producing. McIntyre currently hosts Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.